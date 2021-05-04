CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Regulators OK 20-year extension…

Regulators OK 20-year extension of nuclear plant licenses

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SURRY, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have approved a request from Dominion Energy to extend the operating licenses for its nuclear power station in southeast Virginia by 20 years.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a news release Tuesday that the licenses for the units at Surry Power Station will now expire in 2052 and 2053.

Richmond-based Dominion filed a similar application with the commission to renew the licenses of the two North Anna Power Station units in Louisa County last year. That application is under review.

Combined, Surry and North Anna produce almost one third of the electricity for the company’s approximately 2.7 million customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Local News | Virginia News

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

Whistleblower protection bill gives feds facing retaliation avenue for relief outside MSPB

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up