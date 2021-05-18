CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Police: Sword used in altercation that left 2 dead

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 9:19 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hampton police say a sword was used in an altercation that left two men dead over the weekend.

Police say first responders called to Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds.

Police say a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police spokesman Sgt. R.C. Williams said in an email that the men knew each other and were involved in an altercation. Williams confirmed that the weapon involved was a sword, but said he couldn’t elaborate on what led to the stabbings.

Investigators have identified everyone involved, but police aren’t releasing their names. Police are not looking for any suspects.

