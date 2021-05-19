CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Police agencies in Va. oppose making discipline records public

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 1:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Some police agencies in Virginia are opposing legislation that would make disciplinary records public, saying the move could lead to police leaders sweeping misconduct under the rug.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that agency representatives spoke Tuesday to a Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council subcommittee.

The bill sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin would require release of law enforcement disciplinary records. He says the public already learns about officers charged with crimes, but people should also know about misconduct that doesn’t rise to that level.

Some officials say the legislation would make recruiting police officers more difficult.

