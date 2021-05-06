Pipeline tree stand protesters get jail time, fines

Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have been sentenced to several months in jail and ordered to repay the cost of removing them from tree stands along the pipeline’s path.

A district court judge convicted 24-year-old Alexander Lowe of Massachusetts, and 23-year-old Claire Fiocco of Vermont, on Wednesday of obstructing justice and interfering with Mountain Valley’s property rights.

Fiocco was sentenced to 158 days. Lowe was sentenced to 254 days.

A different judge later ordered the pair to repay Mountain Valley more than $140,000 and fined them several thousand dollars each for defying his order to come down from the trees.

