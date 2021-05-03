CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Officials dispute recommendation to shut down Virginia jail

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 1:00 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Officials at a Virginia jail are disputing a state committee’s recommendation to shut down the jail and return inmates to their localities for holding. The Progress-Index reports that Riverside Regional Jail officials claimed that three deaths at the facility were ones that are not always preventable for any jail.  The Riverside Regional Jail Authority, which oversees the jail, issued a statement Friday saying it doesn’t feel the recommendation is warranted since the jail had passed all state and federal audits.  The Jail Review Committee of the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails recommended the closure last week after reports of poor conditions, including the deaths of three inmates in 2019 and 2020.

