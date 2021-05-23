MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Man shot by police after trespassing call at Virginia home

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 12:40 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police responding to a trespassing call at a Virginia home shot and wounded a man early Saturday.

Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said on Sunday that the wounded man was in stable condition at a hospital. His name and age weren’t immediately released.

In a news release, the police department says the man repeatedly told officers that he had a firearm and wouldn’t comply with their commands before officers fired their weapons at him outside a home.

No officers were injured.

