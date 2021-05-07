CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Fifth suspect nabbed in shooting that killed two bystanders

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 3:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a fifth suspect in the killings of a woman and her infant daughter in Virginia.

Richmond police say 18-year-old Kevon Bynum was arrested Thursday night and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Bynum’s arrest came one day after his twin brother was taken into custody on similar charges.

Three other men were arrested within hours of the April 27 shooting at an apartment complex in south Richmond that left two bystanders dead and three wounded.

Thirty-year-old Sharnez Hill and her daughter were killed. A 29-year old woman and two girls, ages 11 and 15, were wounded.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

