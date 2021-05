Authorities: Suspect opens fire on Virginia police chief

Authorities say a suspect and a southwest Virginia police chief have been seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire.

NORTON, Va. — Authorities say a suspect and a southwest Virginia police chief have been seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon in the small city of Norton.

According to the Bristol Herald Courier, Norton Police Chief James Lane was responding to a 911 call about a shoplifter when he pulled into a shopping center parking lot and encountered a man who began shooting into his vehicle.

Lane shot back at the man, while a Norton police officer, who had just arrived on scene, also fired at the suspect, according to authorities. A handgun belonging to the man was recovered at the scene.

Both Lane and Buckland were flown to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old James Dyer Buckland, of Pound, Virginia.

Local officials issued statements of support for Lane, who the newspaper reported has been with the city for more than two decades.

