Virginia school system eyes post that mocked George Floyd

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 7:37 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school system is investigating a social media post in which supporters of a high school football team used a photo of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck to celebrate a victory.

Roanoke County Schools said in a statement Monday that it is looking into the photo in which Chauvin’s face is covered by the logo of the Cave Spring High School football team, while the team logo of Hidden Valley High School covers Floyd’s face. Cave Spring defeated Hidden Valley on Friday.

“The abhorrent, disturbing images posted by individuals do not reflect the values of Cave Spring High School or Roanoke County Public Schools,” Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a statement.

System spokesman Chuck Lionberger said in a separate statement that an investigation is underway and that the appropriate actions will be taken. He said privacy laws prevent a discussion of student disciplinary matters.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death May 25. The white officer is accused of pressing his knee into the 46-year-old man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market where Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes.

