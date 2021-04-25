CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia man killed in ATV accident

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 12:30 PM

DUNNSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch.

Virginia State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Jeremy Futchko of Tappahannock. Police said in a news release that they responded to a crash shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on Route 610.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Bombardier ATV was heading east on Route 610 when it went off the road to the left and hit a ditch. Police said Futchko was thrown from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

