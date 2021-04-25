Virginia man killed in ATV accident

Police say a Virginia man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch. Virginia State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Jeremy Futchko of Tappahannock.

DUNNSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch.

Virginia State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Jeremy Futchko of Tappahannock. Police said in a news release that they responded to a crash shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on Route 610.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Bombardier ATV was heading east on Route 610 when it went off the road to the left and hit a ditch. Police said Futchko was thrown from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.