Virginia AG says colleges can impose vaccine requirement

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 1:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says the state’s colleges and universities can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to attend in-person classes and activities.

Attorney General Mark Herring released an advisory opinion Monday in response to a request from Democratic Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax County.

Herring noted that there is no federal law prohibiting Virginia colleges and universities from imposing a vaccine requirement.

He also said the boards of visitors of Virginia’s higher education institutions have been granted broad authority by the General Assembly to implement policies and regulations to protect the safety and welfare of students.

