Va. man pleads guilty in latest unemployment fraud scheme

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 5:45 PM

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia man has pleaded guilty to taking part in a pandemic unemployment benefits scheme that defrauded the government of over $150,000.

That’s according to federal authorities who say Travis Kilgore of Wise, Virginia, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to charges that he conspired with others to commit mail fraud and defraud the government.

Court records indicate Kilgore was in custody. An attorney listed as representing him didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The case is the latest of several pandemic unemployment benefits schemes that have resulted in criminal charges in Virginia.

