CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » University of Virginia Health…

University of Virginia Health has new billing policies

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 12:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia Health System has announced new billing policies that focus on a patient’s ability to pay.

The Daily Progress reports that the health system will release liens and judgements filed against most middle- and lower-income patients.

It also will limit patients’ financial liability for catastrophic medical care.

Health System officials also will create an ombudsman position to assist patients with disputes and redesign intake and appointment scheduling to inform patients about insurance coverage limits and financial assistance prior to treatment.

Liens and judgments will be removed for patients whose earnings are 400% or less of the federal poverty income level.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Agencies on deadline to enroll security clearance holders in continuous vetting

Bipartisan bill builds on momentum for greater federal R&D spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up