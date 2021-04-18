CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Report: Blacks, Hispanics underrepresented…

Report: Blacks, Hispanics underrepresented in Va. colleges

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new report from an educational reform group has found that Black and Hispanic students are woefully underrepresented in Virginia’s public colleges.

According to the April 12 report from Education Reform Now, Blacks and Hispanics make up 34% of Virginia’s college-age population. But only three of 15 four-year public colleges in Virginia enroll Black and Hispanic students at levels matching the population. And two of those, Norfolk State and Virginia State, are historically Black colleges. The third is Old Dominion University.

Black and Hispanic students are least represented at Virginia Tech, James Madison, Virginia Military Institute, the University of Virginia and Christopher Newport University. Those schools had combined Black and Hispanic enrollment between 10 and 13 percent.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up