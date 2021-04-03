CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police union says Virginia Beach needs to hire more officers

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 5:17 PM

The president of the police union in Virginia Beach has warned that the city needs to hire or more officers to prevent more violent incidents.

The coastal city of about 450,000 people experienced three shooting incidents in one night along the oceanfront that left two people dead and several wounded.

WAVY-TV reported Thursday that the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association president issued his warning in a strongly worded letter to City Council. Brian Luciano also told the station the department is down 100 officers.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bob Dyer said the police chief is going to be bolstering personnel with more police officers at the oceanfront.

