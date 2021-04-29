Northam updates mask mandate to align with new CDC guidance

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is updating the state’s mask mandate to align it with newly relaxed guidelines issued earlier this week by the federal government.

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.

On Tuesday, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Northam’s office said in a news release that mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large crowded events like concerts, sporting events, and graduation ceremonies.

