CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Man hospitalized after being…

Man hospitalized after being shot by Virginia deputy

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia deputy shot and wounded a man who had been involved with a domestic disturbance.

Maj. Troy Skebo with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star that the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

He says the deputy shot a man who was involved in the initial altercation.

Officials did not say what prompted the shooting or whether the man was armed at the time. Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

A spokesman said he was gathering information and would have an update later.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up