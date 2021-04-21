Man hospitalized after being shot by Virginia deputy

Authorities say a Virginia deputy shot and wounded a man who had been involved with a domestic disturbance.

Maj. Troy Skebo with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star that the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

He says the deputy shot a man who was involved in the initial altercation.

Officials did not say what prompted the shooting or whether the man was armed at the time. Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

A spokesman said he was gathering information and would have an update later.

