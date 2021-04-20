CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Groups push for more diversity on Virginia appeals court

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 9:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Groups say more diversity is needed on Virginia’s second-highest court as it adds six new judges.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that of the Court of Appeals’ 10 current members, only three are women. Only one is a person of color. Most of the judges are former prosecutors and private attorneys.

Advocates, including the NAACP, say now is the time to add more people of color, women and lawyers with experience as public defenders or legal aid attorneys or working for public interest organizations.

They say a more diverse court will make better and fairer decisions because its judges will have different life and career experiences.

