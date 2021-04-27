CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Graduation plans vary across Virginia universities

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 4:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — College graduations will still look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but more Virginia universities are returning to in-person ceremonies. Graduations will be held online, in person or a hybrid format. Gov. Ralph Northam announced last month preliminary guidance for graduation events, which continues to be updated. Graduation events for K-12 schools and colleges will operate under two sets of guidelines, depending on the date. Graduation events held outdoors before May 15 will be capped at 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Graduation events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less.  

