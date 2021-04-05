CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Four charged in federal court in dog fighting operation

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Federal authorities in Virginia have charged four people with conspiracy in connection with alleged dog fighting operations.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond says Carlos L. Harvey, of King George; Chester A. Moody Jr., of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel A. Powe Sr., of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell S. Anderson Sr., of Washington, D.C. were named in documents filed by the U.S. attorney’s office on Friday.

According to prosecutors, the alleged co-conspirators maintained property and equipment to house and train “pit bull-type dogs” for use in dog fights, and also allegedly arranged for fights and taking dogs to fights.

