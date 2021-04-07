FEMA to offer Virginians help with pandemic-related funeral costs

Virginians will soon be able to seek financial assistance for funeral expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginians will soon be able to seek financial assistance for funeral expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents who have lost a loved one to the pandemic will be able to seek financial help with funeral arrangements, interment or cremation through a new partnership between Virginia and the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will open for applications on April 12.

“We appreciate the partnership with FEMA as the Commonwealth of Virginia continues to assist its residents that have been financially impacted by the pandemic,” VDEM state coordinator Curtis Brown said in a news release. “These funeral assistance funds will help ease some of the financial burden incurred from a tragic COVID-19 death.”

To be considered eligible, applicants must have incurred funeral-related expenses for a death attributed to COVID-19 after Jan. 20, 2020, within the U.S. or its territories. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and up to $35,500 per application; a person can apply for multiple deceased individuals.

Applicants are encouraged to keep related documents on hand for the approval process — including an official death certificate attributing the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19, expense receipts and funeral home contracts. They’ll also need to note any money or compensation received from other sources, such as insurance.

See FEMA’s website for more information on eligibility.

To apply, call FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays beginning Monday, April 12.