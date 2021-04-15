CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Feds: Man charged with threatening Amazon was radicalized

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 5:11 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas — Federal authorities say a Texas man who was charged for threatening to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia was apolitical until he lost his job and had plenty of time to research political nefarious conspiracies.

28-year-old Seth Aaron Pendley was ordered to be held without bond on Wednesday by a federal magistrate judge in Fort Worth.

He was charged April 9 with attempting to destroy a building with an explosive.

The Dallas Morning News says Pendley’s detention hearing  provided new insight into how he allegedly became radicalized to want to commit deadly political violence.

An FBI agent declined to say whether Penley had help because it is part of an ongoing FBI investigation.

