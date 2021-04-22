CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Amazon planning new fulfillment center, promising 1,000 jobs

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 10:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amazon is planning to build a new distribution center in suburban Richmond that state officials expect will create 1,000 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the company will construct a 650,000-square-foot facility near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County that will employ robotics technology.

Northam called the project “the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia.” The facility is expected to open in 2022.

