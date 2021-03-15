CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia’s governor gets vaccine shot, still urges caution

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 3:44 PM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam give s a thumbs up after he receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the Virginia Air National Guard at the Governors Mansion in Richmond, Va., Monday, March 15, 2021. Northam got a shot of the Johnson &amp; Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Monday, joining the growing number of Virginians who are being inoculated against the potentially deadly disease. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam give s a thumbs up after he receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the Virginia Air National Guard at the Governors Mansion in Richmond, Va., Monday, March 15, 2021. Northam got a shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Monday, joining the growing number of Virginians who are being inoculated against the potentially deadly disease. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

He shed a navy blue sport jacket and a light blue dress shirt before a member of the Virginia National Guard plunged a needle into his left shoulder Monday.

Northam gave a thumbs-up and got a round of applause at the governor’s mansion in Richmond.

Governors throughout the country have been getting vaccine shots over the last several weeks.

But even as more Americans are inoculated, Virginia is not lifting many of its coronavirus-related restrictions.

A handful of other states are lifting their mask-wearing mandates. But Northam said everyone needs to remain vigilant for several more months.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

