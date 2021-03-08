CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia sees uptick in families delaying kindergarten

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 8:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has seen an uptick in the number of families who have delayed sending a child to kindergarten for one year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the increase.

Delaying kindergarten occurs every year in the state. And it’s normally sought out by families who are white, affluent and have sons.

Daphna Bassok, an associate professor of education at the University of Virginia, said the delay is often seen a way to give kids more time to develop.

But she said that teachers could face larger gaps in the skills of young learners this fall. Her research has found that statewide kindergarten enrollment is down 13%.

