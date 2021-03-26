CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia school placed on…

Virginia school placed on lockdown after teen shot nearby

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENRICO, Va. — A Virginia high school was placed on lockdown for several hours Friday after a teenage girl was shot in a nearby neighborhood.

Police in Henrico County said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment after she was shot at about 4:30 p.m.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the lockdown of Godwin High School was lifted about three hours later.

School officials were on site to help reunite students with parents and guardians. The school canceled a football game that had been scheduled for 7 p.m.

A heavy police presence remained in the area Friday evening searching for the shooter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

A long-serving and steady voice for public service and performance calls it a day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up