Virginia man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Virginia man who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while mishandling a semiautomatic pistol has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 22-year-old Rayshawn Elmore entered his plea on Monday before a Chesterfield Circuit Court judge, who accepted the terms of a plea agreement in sentencing Elmore to five years with all five years suspended.

The judge also ordered that Elmore be supervised indefinitely by the Virginia Department of Corrections for no more than five years.

The shooting occurred inside the family’s home last November.

