CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man pleads guilty…

Virginia man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 12:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Virginia man who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while mishandling a semiautomatic pistol has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 22-year-old Rayshawn Elmore entered his plea on Monday before a Chesterfield Circuit Court judge, who accepted the terms of a plea agreement in sentencing Elmore to five years with all five years suspended.

The judge also ordered that Elmore be supervised indefinitely by the Virginia Department of Corrections for no more than five years.

The shooting occurred inside the family’s home last November.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up