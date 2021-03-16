Virginia man found guilty of child sex, pornography charges

A Virginia jury which found a man guilty after authorities accused him of encouraging his girlfriend to sexually abuse her 2-year-old son has recommended he serve two life sentences plus 45 years in prison.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A Virginia jury which found a man guilty after authorities accused him of encouraging his girlfriend to sexually abuse her 2-year-old son has recommended he serve two life sentences plus 45 years in prison.

The Roanoke Times reports a Montgomery County jury returned the verdict on Monday against 27-year-old McKenzie Kyle Hellman, who faced five child sex and pornography charges.

Hellman is also accused of killing the toddler and is to stand trial for charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.

After Monday’s verdict the judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 29.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.