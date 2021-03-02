Virginia man charged in fatal hit-and-run faces more charges

Authorities in Virginia say a man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Henrico County police captain is facing additional charges in King William County, where he was reported to have fled police on Sunday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Henrico County police captain is facing additional charges in King William County, where he was reported to have fled police on Sunday.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports 30-year-old Justin Thomas Regensburg of Chesterfield County is charged with hit-and-run involving an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in connection with Saturday’s incident in Henrico.

The victim was identified as Capt. Donald L. Lambert Jr., a 33-year veteran with the police division who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.