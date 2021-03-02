CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man charged in…

Virginia man charged in fatal hit-and-run faces more charges

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Henrico County police captain is facing additional charges in King William County, where he was reported to have fled police on Sunday.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports 30-year-old Justin Thomas Regensburg of Chesterfield County is charged with hit-and-run involving an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in connection with Saturday’s incident in Henrico.

The victim was identified as Capt. Donald L. Lambert Jr., a 33-year veteran with the police division who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

TSP regains upward swing for February

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up