Virginia man catches 9 1/2 foot bluefin tuna off N.C. coast

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A Virginia man has reeled in a 9½ foot bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that Josiah VanFleet of Toano had caught the fish about 45 miles off the coast of Nags Head on Feb. 24.

VanFleet told the newspaper that the U.S. Coast Guard helped measure the fish and put it at an estimated 1,000 pounds.

North Carolina’s current record is 877 pounds.

But an estimated weight is not enough for the record books.

VanFleet caught the fish using a 22-foot Grady-White boat.

He said it took seven adults and a second boat to complete the job.

