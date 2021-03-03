CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man catches 9…

Virginia man catches 9 1/2 foot bluefin tuna off N.C. coast

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A Virginia man has reeled in a 9½ foot bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that Josiah VanFleet of Toano had caught the fish about 45 miles off the coast of Nags Head on Feb. 24.

VanFleet told the newspaper that the U.S. Coast Guard helped measure the fish and put it at an estimated 1,000 pounds.

North Carolina’s current record is 877 pounds.

But an estimated weight is not enough for the record books.

VanFleet caught the fish using a 22-foot Grady-White boat.

He said it took seven adults and a second boat to complete the job.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up