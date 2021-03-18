CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Virginia is loosening restrictions on outdoor graduations

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 9:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s schools and college can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Democratic governor said that Virginia will restrict capacity at outdoor ceremonies to 5,000 people or 30% of the venue’s capacity. It will be whichever is less.

Indoor ceremonies will be capped at 500 people or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less.

All attendees will need to wear masks and socially distance themselves.

School districts and colleges across the state are still deciding how best to honor this year’s graduates.

