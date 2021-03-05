Virginia GOP nominating contest confusion deepens

The Virginia GOP appears to be headed back to the drawing board in its ongoing struggle to sort out how to choose its nominees for this year’s statewide contests.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia GOP appears to be headed back to the drawing board in its ongoing struggle to sort out how to choose its nominees for this year’s statewide contests.

After months of division over the matter, Republicans decided in February to hold an in-person convention on Liberty University property.

But Republican Party of Virginia chairman Rich Anderson sent a letter to party leaders Friday that appeared to upend those plans.

Anderson said that after meeting with Liberty officials this week it became clear that an event at a single Liberty property isn’t possible.

He said he would call for another meeting next week to discuss the matter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.