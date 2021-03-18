CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Virginia college students reflect on COVID-19 anniversary

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 8:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One year ago, students at several Virginia universities were on spring break when they received notice they would not return to campus.

Students said the past year has been devastating and disorienting, but they have also grown from the experience.

The pandemic has impacted lives globally.

For young people around the world the coronavirus disrupted their education, jobs and social lives. Many universities and K-12 schools switched to online learning.

Some students left campuses to live with their families, while others stayed in on-campus or off-campus housing while taking classes online.

