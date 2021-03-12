CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia Beach: No investigative powers for police board

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 8:55 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A citizen review board that reviews complaints against police officers in the city of Virginia Beach may not get the power to subpoena witnesses or to discipline police.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the Virginia Beach City Council voted 6 to 5 against giving extra powers to the Investigation Review Panel.

Those powers included giving the panel access to investigative files. The board also voted unanimously against giving the board the ability to discipline law enforcement officers.

The city will accept public input later this year. That means the issue is still up for debate.

The City Council’s vote disappointed community activists who have been lobbying to make the civilian review board more effective and transparent.

