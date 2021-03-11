Venue sues over Virginia’s crowd limit for outdoor weddings

An estate in western Virginia that holds outdoor weddings has filed a federal lawsuit over Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19-related restrictions.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the suit was filed by Belle Garden Estate in Franklin County.

The venue claims that it will lose business in the upcoming spring wedding season because of limits on the number of people who can gather together.

Gatherings for weddings are limited to no more than 25 people. Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky declined to comment on pending litigation. But she said that Northam has taken a “measured and data-driven approach throughout this public health crisis.”

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said most people who have filed similar lawsuits have lost in court.

