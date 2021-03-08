CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Va. man charged in boy’s death has turned himself in

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 10:57 AM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of a boy who died more than a year ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the man turned himself in Sunday night in the city of Portsmouth.

Police said that Keilynd R. Rice, 28, surrendered at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail. He faces charges that include second-degree murder and and neglect of a child.

It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. Police said the child died in February of 2020. Authorities have released few details about the case.

