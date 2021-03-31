CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Man who was shot by police was speeding at officer

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 11:19 AM

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia State Police say that a man from Bristol, Tennessee, was shot by police in neighboring Bristol, Virginia, after he refused to exit his vehicle and drove toward an officer.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports the incident began around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. It began when state police said that an occupant of a motel had called authorities to report that gunshots had been fired.

Police said that arriving officers encountered Jonathen B. Kohler inside a Ford Mustang. Authorities said that Kohler refused to get out of the car despite repeated commands and sped toward one of the officers.

Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said the officer will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation concludes. His name has not been released.

