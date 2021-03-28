CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man who refused…

Police: Man who refused to stop for deputy killed in crash

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle as he led a sheriff’s deputy on a car chase.

The Virginia State Police says it is investigating the deadly crash in Greensville County early Sunday.

A State Police news release says 25-year-old Daiquan Tarez Wright, of Emporia, drove off and refused to stop for a Greensville County sheriff’s deputy who responded to a disturbance call at a motel.

Police say Wright drove over standing water and lost control of his white Ford Crown Victoria, which overturned after it struck a mailbox, fire hydrant, a fence and a tree.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up