Parole Board chair sues Richmond TV station, journalist

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 10:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The chair of the Virginia Parole Board has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Richmond TV station and one of its reporters over some of the outlet’s coverage of an ongoing controversy involving the board.

Court records show board chair Tonya Chapman filed the $7 million lawsuit on Friday against WTVR-TV and reporter Jon Burkett.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages, plus other expenses.

Burkett referred a request for comment to the station’s news director, who said the station does not comment on legal matters.

