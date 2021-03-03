CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » House delegates will get…

House delegates will get over $800K for expenses this year

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 9:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Members of Virginia’s House of Delegates have collectively racked up more than $800,000 in per diem stipends that cover expenses that include travel and food.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the payments have been a frequent source of partisan debate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some House Republicans have said it’s wrong to accept stipends for expenses while working virtually.

But some Democrats have pointed out that the money is subject to income taxes this year.

House delegates get expenses of $211 a day during the legislative session.

The money is intended to cover lodging, meals and incidentals.

Delegates also get $1,250 per month year round for office expenses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up