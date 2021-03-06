CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fewer jobs but better pay in proposed Richmond budget

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing to leave about 600 city jobs vacant to as part of a $770 million budget for Virginia’s capital city.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the proposed budget unveiled Friday would include raises for those remaining on the payroll, though.

In some cases, employees like social workers could see their annual pay increase by $10,000 to $14,000.

The proposed budget for the fiscal year staring in July would be a 3.5% increase over the current year. But the number of funded positions in the budget would decrease from about 3,700 to 3,100. The city’s real estate tax rate would remain the same.

