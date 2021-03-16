Chase attacks McClellan over leadership in Black caucus

Republican Amanda Chase, the self-described “Trump in heels” running for Virginia governor, said recently that a fellow state senator seeking the Democratic nomination in the race would not “be a governor that supports everyone” because she heads the Black caucus.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Amanda Chase, the self-described “Trump in heels” running for Virginia governor, said recently that a fellow state senator seeking the Democratic nomination in the race would not “be a governor that supports everyone” because she heads the Black caucus.

The remarks about state Sen. Jennifer McClellan came during a campaign event Chase said took place Monday night.

A video clip was circulated online by a Democratic super PAC, American Bridge 21st Century. In a statement, McClellan called the remarks bigoted and racist and said they have no place in Virginia politics.

Chase said she stood by them.

