CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Chase attacks McClellan over…

Chase attacks McClellan over leadership in Black caucus

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Amanda Chase, the self-described “Trump in heels” running for Virginia governor, said recently that a fellow state senator seeking the Democratic nomination in the race would not “be a governor that supports everyone” because she heads the Black caucus.

The remarks about state Sen. Jennifer McClellan came during a campaign event Chase said took place Monday night.

A video clip was circulated online by a Democratic super PAC, American Bridge 21st Century. In a statement, McClellan called the remarks bigoted and racist and said they have no place in Virginia politics.

Chase said she stood by them.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up