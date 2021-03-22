CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Attorney: Investigator in Virginia Parole Board probe fired

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 6:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state investigator working on a probe that found violations of policy and law at the Virginia Parole Board has been fired.

That’s according to her attorney, who said his client is now exploring “legal remedies.”

The development is the latest turn in a controversy that began with consternation over a handful of parole grant decisions last spring and has since escalated into a bitter dispute involving a whistleblower lawsuit filed by the now-fired investigator.

She previously alleged misconduct in the way the matter was being handled.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the State Inspector General didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

