CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia State Police are…

Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 8:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are phasing out their familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans.

They will transition to Ford Interceptor SUVs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the department has to reckon with Ford Motor Company’s decision to end production of its popular Taurus Police Interceptor sedan.

State police said they had little choice but to switch to an all-SUV fleet.

Other potential vehicles tested failed to meet the department’s needs.

The department has bought more than 204 SUVs that are essentially a high-performance model of the Ford Explorer and it hopes to buy 400 more.

State police used the Ford Taurus for nearly a decade after Ford stopped making the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up