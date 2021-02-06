CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Virginia Senate rejects bill on gun rental background checks

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:58 PM

RCHMOND, Va. — A bill aimed at preventing suicides at Virginia shooting ranges by requiring a background check for gun rentals has been rejected by the state Senate.

The Senate voted Thursday to send the bill back to the Judiciary Committee, ending its chances of being passed this year.

The legislation was proposed by Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds.

He cited two suicides within five days last year at the Green Top Shooting Range in Hanover. Both men were in their 20s and had a history of mental health issues.

Neither man was subjected to a background check before he was allowed to rent a gun and turn the weapon on himself.

Currently, neither federal nor state law requires background checks for gun rentals at shooting ranges

