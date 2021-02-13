CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Virginia police capture South Carolina murder suspects

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 3:31 PM

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have arrested three men wanted in connection with a double homicide in South Carolina.

Virginia police say the suspects were captured Friday after a trooper patrolling on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County spotted their vehicle.

The suspects were taken into custody after their car crashed during a vehicle pursuit.

The driver of the car was identified as 39-year-old Frank T. Rhoads. The passengers were identified as 19-year-old Dominick M. Rhoads and 31-year-old William C. Flynn.

The three men are wanted for murder in connection with the Feb. 6 killings of 24-year-old Daquavious Tillison and 33-year-old Lorenzo Hunter.

