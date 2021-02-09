CORONAVIRUS NEWS: WHO: Virus unlikely from China lab | Anne Arundel cancels vaccine appointments | See DC region's vaccine progress | Latest local test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia legislators kill special…

Virginia legislators kill special education bill

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 9:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers killed a proposal that would allow some special education students another year of instruction because of the struggles of virtual learning caused by COVID-19. House Bill 2277 proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022. Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army CIO wants new governance council to drive discipline in IT spending

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

New review may give Pentagon rare chance to reinvent its advisory committees

CMMC: ‘Changing culture one company at a time’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up