CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers wind down…

Virginia lawmakers wind down this year’s session

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly is finishing up much of its work for the year. It has passed the state budget and approved a marijuana legalization bill and dozens of other pieces of legislation. Lawmakers worked into the night Saturday, putting the final touches on bills and hashing out last-minute compromises in conference committees. The part-time legislature was effectively wrapping up a busy session that was reshaped due to the coronavirus pandemic, though they will convene briefly Monday for parliamentary reasons. After Monday’s pro forma meeting, lawmakers will reconvene briefly in April to consider bills the governor returns with recommended changes. 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up