Virginia lawmakers wind down this year’s session

The Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly is finishing up much of its work for the year.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly is finishing up much of its work for the year. It has passed the state budget and approved a marijuana legalization bill and dozens of other pieces of legislation. Lawmakers worked into the night Saturday, putting the final touches on bills and hashing out last-minute compromises in conference committees. The part-time legislature was effectively wrapping up a busy session that was reshaped due to the coronavirus pandemic, though they will convene briefly Monday for parliamentary reasons. After Monday’s pro forma meeting, lawmakers will reconvene briefly in April to consider bills the governor returns with recommended changes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.