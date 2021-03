Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning

The Virginia Senate gave final approval to legislation that would require schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has given final approval to legislation that would require schools to provide full-time, in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The chamber voted 36-3 Thursday, sending the measure sponsored by GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant to Gov. Ralph Northam. If signed as is, it would take effect July 1.

The bill would require districts to offer a full-time, in-person option for students, with limited exceptions. If a school has high levels of coronavirus transmission, it could temporarily revert to virtual learning. The bill also says school districts “may” provide fully remote virtual instruction, under certain conditions.

