Virginia high court will take up appeals in Lee statue case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has agreed to take up appeals in two lawsuits that seek to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a Richmond boulevard.

The court granted a petition of appeal from a group of Richmond residents and from a descendant of signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state.

It was not immediately clear when the court will hear arguments.

Northam announced his decision to remove the statue after George Floyd’s death last year, but his plans have been tied up in court since then.

